Legendary country group to headline Stadium of Fire celebration on July 4

PROVO, Utah — The organizers of the annual "Stadium of Fire" Independence Day celebration have announced this year's headlining performer, and country music fans will be pleased.

The artist: Rascal Flatts!

The country music trio will be on their "Life is a Highway" reunion tour, and on July 4, they'll perform at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo for the Stadium of Fire portion of "America’s Freedom Festival at Provo."

Tickets will go on sale Friday. According to Monday's announcement, "Freedom Festival" email subscribers will have first dibs at 10 a.m., and the general public will have access at noon. They will be available for purchase at stadiumoffire.com and tickets.byu.edu.

Attendees, organizers and first responders alike will hope for a less-chaotic event compared to the 2024 event, where several firework rounds were shot into the crowd after a malfunction.

In the video below, the Provo Fire Marshal explains what happened and what they plan to do in the future: