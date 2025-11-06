'Times are hard and they’re getting harder' Provo food pantry met with over 300 families in need

PROVO, Utah — With SNAP benefits having already run out for thousands of Utahns, places like the Provo food pantry are actually extending their hours to help those in me, and that need continues to grow.

For folks like Taylor Herrera, it’s the first time she’s ever been to a food pantry and says it’s due to the government shutdown.

“I’m here because our SNAP benefits are cut off. So it’s kinda hard and it’s been a struggle, especially since a lot of us are already been struggling.”

Taylor’s story is becoming more common at the Provo food pantry.

That’s according to Tom Hogan, CEO of the Community Action Services Food Bank.

“We’re not meant to be the grocery store that you go to. We’re meant to be that two or three trips in your life.”

Hogan says they served over 300 families, one of the first Wednesdays when they served for extended hours.

And nearly a third of those who showed up said they came after the end of their SNAP benefits.

“This week we are going to see some new people, but I anticipate as this draws out, we will see more and more people who are like, ‘Okay, I’ve come to the end now I need some help.”

That also goes for those who are working but still having a tough time balancing the family budget.

Like Provo resident Peter Lucky.

We ran into him after he said he had just finished a 10-hour work shift.

“I think the economy is not as well off as it should be right now. Times are hard and they’re getting harder.”

Folks like Peter and Taylor Herrera say having the resource of this food pantry is literally a lifeline for them and their families.

But Taylor also hopes things get better soon.

“It’s pretty scary because you never know what the outcome is going to be, and we’re all just already trying to make it.

So I mean, you just never really know, just pray for the best.”

The Provo food bank is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Giving folks a chance to stop by after work or school.

And as always, food contributions, volunteer help and cash donations are always welcome.