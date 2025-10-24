Tooele restaurant steps up as government shutdown threatens food stamps for November

TOOELE, Utah — After the state announced earlier this week that the government shutdown could halt food stamp benefits next month, one local restaurant is stepping up to help its community face the uncertainty.

Naysan Morad, a partner at Mumbai House in Tooele City, said he and his business partners knew they had to do something after hearing concerns directly from their customers.

Any families impacted by the looming threat to food stamps from the government shutdown, Mumbai House in Tooele pledges to provide a meal for their community.

“People that we know, they mentioned they’re having a hard time with the government shutdown and stuff, that’s why they said 'sorry, we’re not able to come that often.’ We know that times are tough right now,” said Morad.

For Morad, the decision to help was simple. It was a way to give back to the residents who have supported their restaurant for decades.

“Mumbai House has been in business since 1993, and Utah residents have been helping us for many years,” said Morad.

The potential disruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has local support organizations, like Switchpoint, preparing for an increase in need.

“We prepare for the unknown, the unexpected, and so as the SNAP benefit issue continues to be discussed, we know that we’re just going to prepare for any contingency,” said Phil Lewis, the Regional Director of Salt Lake and Tooele Counties for Switchpoint.

Lewis shared how the proactive support from a local business like Mumbai House is a testament to the community's spirit.

“We still are seeing that continued support from the people out in Tooele, and it makes what we do in helping the underserved so much easier because we’ve got a partner with the residents of Tooele County,” said Lewis.

Morad shared that their restaurant is nothing without its customers.

“Being kind, helping others, and loving each other, so we know that we are nothing without our customers, so this is something at least we can do,” he said.

As the situation develops, Lewis remains confident in the community's resilience.

“I think in spite of the challenges that are coming, I think the people of Utah, of Tooele County, are going to continue to step up for those that need help,” he said.

For those seeking food assistance, officials recommend contacting a local food bank or pantry.