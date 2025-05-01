Watch Now
Truck driver felt road collapse before Sandy sinkhole formed

Sinkhole on Hunts End Road in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A truck driver on Hunts End Drive in Sandy noticed the road start collapsing before a sinkhole formed on Thursday.

After noticing what was happening, the driver put trash cans in front and behind the sinkhole that had grown to nearly four feet wide and five feet deep.

However, when a resident noticed his trash cans in the road, he walked over to retrieve them, thinking the sinkhole was a large shadow, and fell in. The man was able to get out on his own and suffered only scrapes and bruises.

Sinkhole on Hunts End Road in Sandy

The city responded to the location immediately, but before the resident came outside.

According to the city, the sinkhole was caused by a broken storm drain pipe made of corrugated metal, which was used decades ago but discontinued. Sandy has been attempting to replace the old pipes as quickly as possible, but the pace is based on budgetary considerations.

Sinkhole on Hunts End Road in Sandy

Crews were able to temporarily patch the sinkhole, wth the pipe expected to be repaired before Tuesday.

