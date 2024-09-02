Westbound I-80 closed at mouth of Parleys Canyon due to semitrailer fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A semitrailer caught fire at the mouth of Parleys Canyon Monday morning, causing significant delays along Interstate 80 well into the afternoon.

LIVE VIDEO BELOW: UDOT camera shows the closure and resulting traffic backup

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck's brakes caught on fire just before the Foothill Drive exit on westbound I-80. The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the fire at 11:17 a.m.

All westbound lanes were closed after the fire. As of 3:15 p.m., westbound was still fully closed as a crew worked to clean up the scene and remove the truck.

UDOT told westbound drivers in the canyon to expect delays of at least two hours.

Because of the closure, drivers who would have exited Parleys are taking Emigration Canyon — which is only one lane in each direction. There are now major delays in that canyon with the massive surge in traffic.

Authorities said the truck driver was able to safely pull over and disconnect the truck from the trailer. No injuries were reported.