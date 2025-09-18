Turning Point USA to continue tour to Utah State University later this month

LOGAN, Utah — Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week at Utah Valley University, the non-profit he founded Turning Point USA vowed that the group’s tour of college campuses would continue. They’re scheduled to make a stop at Utah State University in Logan on September 30.

“I am not surprised, I think that they all understand that that's exactly what Charlie would have wanted,” said Kaitlin Griffiths, President of USU’s Chapter of Turning Point USA.

“He wouldn't want his movement to go on pause because of this. He would only want it to grow stronger and to continue.”

Griffiths said while she still hasn’t come to terms with the fact that Charlie Kirk was shot and killed a week ago, she believes his followers aren’t going anywhere.

“I’ve gotten a lot of people offering to help, asking if there's any way to volunteer for helping with that event. A lot of people in the local community, at the school as well, just asking for more details,” said Griffiths.

She added Turning Point USA has yet to reveal who will be the speaker on September 30..

Griffiths also said, while they originally had a day event and an evening event planned, the day event has been cancelled.

“We're working with Office of Events right now,” said Griffiths. “I do think right now we're scheduled for the Daines Concert Hall, but with increasing, growing interest in the event and in our club here at Utah State, we have discussed moving it to the basketball stadium, but yeah location is still not clear.”

As for security concerns, the students we spoke with felt what happened last week at UVU was a big wake-up call.

In a statement USU released on Wednesday, it said in part — “When they originally became aware of the event, USU’s Department of Public Safety began working with local, state and federal partners to ensure appropriate security measures would be in place in time.”

“I think it does bring a fear of what could happen here,” said USU student Matt Gatherum. “I know I haven't necessarily looked into what our university is specifically doing, but I do know that we do have great campus security here and I'm sure law enforcement will be, will be ramped up.”

And Griffiths said she’s already seen the results of well-planned out security measures.

“We hosted a vigil here last Friday, and local PD was amazing with that, they locked down just about every access point to our event to keep us safe, so I thank them for that, and I believe that they'll continue keeping us safe for this next event.”