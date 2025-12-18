Wrong-way driver on I-80 in custody after attempting to flee Salt Lake City scene

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver has been taken into custody after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City and then attempting to flee from troopers early Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the male driver entered the eastbound I-80 lanes heading westbound just before 3 a.m. It's believed he crashed into something else before entering the highway in the wrong direction.

As the driver reached 400 East, troopers were alerted to the area and were able to disable the vehicle and get it to stop. At that time, the man fled the scene on foot but was later found and taken into custody.

No other information about the driver was released.

Thursday's incident comes after what seems like a rash of wrong-way drivers across Utah, including an accident that killed two teenagers on I-15 last month. However, last week, UHP said the 15 wrong-way crashes this year were actually down from the 24 recorded in 2024.