Unfounded reports of active shooter at East High School lead to police response

Police respond to unfounded reports of an active shooter at East High School
SALT LAKE CITY — Unconfirmed reports of an active shooter have led police to respond to East High School in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

However, Salt Lake City police officers arrived at the school just after 11 a.m. and found no signs of a shooting and no injuries.

Officials said the threat came through a phone call.

During the incident, the high school was placed under lockdown conditions which lasted 15 minutes. The school has since resumed normal operations.

