United Airlines flight diverted to Salt Lake City due to cracked windshield

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner glides in for a landing at Denver International Airport on Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver.
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Salt Lake City International Airport have confirmed to FOX 13 News that a United Airlines flight had to be diverted to the airport due to a crack in the plane's windshield.

The flight, believed to be United 1093, left Denver International Airport destined for Los Angeles International Airport at 5:51 a.m.. The flight was over southern Utah when it diverted to Salt Lake City International.

The flight landed safely at the airport at 7:31 a.m. FOX 13 News has reached out to the airline to learn what is being done to help the passengers on the flight.

