UTA opens new TRAX Red Line to South Jordan's Bees ballpark

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority officially opened the city’s new Trax Red Line downtown station Wednesday, sitting adjacent to the Salt Lake Bees new stadium scheduled to open in a couple of weeks.

And wouldn’t you know it, when the ceremonial first train stopped at the new station, the Bees mascot Bumble was the first one off the train.

South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey pointed out that now that the city has a total of three Trax stations, there’s no reason not to visit the city.

“This Red Line, it really connects with what’s happening in South Jordan with downtown and you can use now our public transit system between Trax and Frontrunner to get anywhere you want to go, between Ogden and Provo,” said Ramsey.

The new station is right in the middle of the Daybreak community, and in talking with people who live in the development, Natalie Doty said the new station will make life easier for her significant other.

“My husband actually works downtown in Salt Lake some days and we’ve been talking about how getting to the other Trax can be kind of difficult, and so this one it’s right here, you can just hop on the TRAX right here, head downtown,” said Doty.

Fellow Daybreak resident Mufi Hunt who says he grew up in Salt Lake City, added he likes the nearby option of not having to drive to the big city.

“We do like going up to the Capitol, to the “U” - doing fun things in the city, so it’ll be nice to skip all that and just hop on the Trax,” said Hunt.

With the addition of the new Trax station, not to mention the new ballpark, more people are expected to converge on the Daybreak area, but Doty believes city officials are prepared for the added activity in the area.

“People jumping on the train and if they’re walking around the neighborhood that could just bring some unsettledness to the families here, but I am confident that they’re monitoring that and it’s already on their agenda,’ said Doty.

And now that the new Trax station is open for business, Mayor Ramsey wasn’t shy about promoting why taking the light rail train is the way to go if you’re on the go.

“Providing options for folks to get around to get where they need to be, maybe not in their cars, taking some cars off the road, that’s a good thing. It’s good for all of us,” said Ramsey.