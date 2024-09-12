Utah among top 3 finalists for future Sundance Film Festival home

PARK CITY, Utah — And then there were three.

The Sundance Film Festival culled its list of future host finalists to just three cities Thursday, with Utah making the latest cut to retain the event it has welcomed with open arms for over four decades.

Joining Salt Lake City/Park City as finalists are Boulder, Colo. and Cincinnati.

Local efforts to keep the festival in Utah have touted a "Two Cities, One Experience" theme, with venues in both Salt Lake City and Park City.

The festival announced earlier this year that it would consider leaving Utah when its current deal ends after the 2026 event. The earliest Sundance would move to a new location would be 2027.

A final selection is expected to be announced after the 2025 festival ends in February.

"Salt Lake City, Park City, and Salt Lake County are proud to unite in support of the Sundance Film Festival. Each step brings us closer, as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance. We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience," wrote local bid leaders in a statement.

In July, the festival announced six host city finalists that included the final three, as well as Louisville, Atlanta and Santa Fe.