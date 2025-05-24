Utah County leaders look for solutions amid safety concerns with Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It's one of many places in Utah's great outdoors that inspires and leaves us in awe. But between its rocky cliffs and the crowds it attracts, Bridal Veil Falls can become dangerous, too.

Just this week, two search and rescue operations have been executed there.

With the sunny days and familiar sounds of summer upon us this Memorial Day weekend, that means adventure awaits for many.

Changes proposed by the Utah County Government

“To just be surrounded by mountains and outdoor recreation is just amazing,” said Nolan Belnap, who lives in Lindon.

School is out locally and with Monday off, places like Bridal Veil Falls become a magnet for visitors from around the country.

“Las Vegas, New York, she has family from Louisiana,” said Michael Desio, who visited the falls with his wife Patricia Friday evening.

As bikers, walkers and even strollers take to the Provo River Trail, this popular spot gets bottlenecked.

A narrow, makeshift bridge spans the base of the falls and causes congestion issues - county leaders have noticed.

“Our biggest problem is the conflict between bikers and walkers, especially at the base of the falls,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran.

So, Commissioner Beltran says they’re seeking more local control through a land swap with the U.S. Forest Service that could allow them to make safety improvements.

“We proposed moving the bikers onto a bridge to the other side closer to the freeway,” Commission Beltran said.

He says that would make the closer viewing area pedestrian-only, while letting bicycle traffic go around and safely re-enter the pathway downriver.

Many also take the risk of climbing or going up user trails. Even locals like Patricia Desio from American Fork can’t help looking for the perfect angle for a photo.

“I don’t have my best hiking shoes but I wanted to get close to get a good shot,” she said.

So the changes may not just be limited to the base of the falls. Commissioner Beltran says they’re also looking at improvements for those visitors who are feeling a bit more adventurous.

“People get stuck and fall and have injuries there, so part of our plan is to make it more of an official trail,” said Commissioner Beltran, noting it would take visitors up to a viewing area at the middle of the falls.

The Desio’s say it would give them more comfort, as the ideas offer a chance to see something they’ve admired for years - closer and safer.

“We definitely like hiking so we would love to do something like that,” Michael said.

“I think it’s beautiful, it never gets old,” Patricia added.

Commissioner Beltran says there’s no current timeline for these improvements. They’re hopeful they could get to work as soon as this summer, but he notes it all hinges on the land deal.