Utah judge jailed on child sex abuse charges resigns from position

TREMONTON, Utah — Box Elder County Judge Kevin Christensen has resigned from his position after being charged with offenses involving sexual abuse, among other alleged crimes.

"Box Elder County received and accepted a letter of retirement/resignation from Kevin Christensen dated March 10, 2025. The Utah Administrative Office of the Courts has been notified of the vacancy in the Box Elder County Justice Court, and they will coordinate the process for finding a replacement," read a statement released by Box Elder County.

Christensen and the former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen both faced child sex abuse charges, with case details showing the two allegedly shared child pornography and discussed fantasies of abusing children together.

Investigators also discovered that when Hansen was arrested, law enforcement had requested that he be held without bail — but Christensen denied the request and allowed Hansen to be released.

Christensen was taken into custody by the FBI shortly after and placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

The Supreme Court of Utah also placed Christensen on administrative leave without pay.