Utah military families receive free groceries on Veterans Day

ROY, Utah — It's not every day someone fills your trunk with free groceries, but on Veteran's Day in Roy, 250 military families received groceries at no charge thanks to Kent's Market, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Operation Homefront, and others.

Operation Homefront says as many as 1 in 4 junior enlisted military families face food insecurity. Holiday Meals for Military is a way to ensure families have a holiday meal.

"These incredible heroes and Americans put their lives on the line for us every day for our freedoms and this is a minute way we can say thank you to them," said Kati Calhoun, Kent's Market's Vice President of Marketing.

Not only is Calhoun an executive with Kent's, but she is also a military spouse. She said Holiday Meals for Military and Kent's Market's "Stuff the Truck" is one way she and others can serve those who serve or have served our country.

"I'm proud of my husband and the uniform he wears on a daily basis," she said.

"We have bags inside that our customers have been purchasing for the last four weeks and they can throw our bags in their bins, and we were going to fill up this semi truck behind us and we're going to donate to all the military food pantries here in Utah," said Kent's Market CEO, Jon Fawson.

For those unable to help with groceries, there's something simple we can all do today and every day to show our appreciation to veterans and those currently serving.

"I think that's the one thing that I can always tell everybody, thank yous don't go enough so stop and tell a veteran, thank you," Calhoun said.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is hosting its Holiday Meals for Military event at its Salt Lake City headquarters. The event will provide groceries to more than 100 local pre-registered military families and the company is still looking for volunteers. They also are in full swing in their 'Cans for Cups' initiative where coffee lovers can donate non-perishable canned goods at participating Black Rifle locations to receive a free hot or iced coffee.