Utah officials to establish task force on campus safety

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a series of high-profile incidents on Utah college campuses, the Utah Board of Higher Education voted unanimously Thursday to direct the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to establish a task force to evaluate campus safety across Utah's public colleges and universities.

According to the Board of Higher Education, the task force will assess current security measures and recommend system-wide policies and practices to enhance the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

“Ensuring the safety of our campus communities is paramount,” said Jon Cox, Utah Board of Higher Education vice chair. “This task force will provide valuable insights and actionable recommendations to strengthen our collective efforts to safeguard these vital public spaces.”

Officials say the task force will comprise a broad array of stakeholders, including campus security professionals, experts in law enforcement, administrators, faculty, and student representatives.

“We have an opportunity to revisit our policies, our practices and our resources to determine how we can further advance safety on our campuses,” said Geoffrey Landward, commissioner of higher education. “We must ensure that our colleges provide spaces where our students can learn, where our faculty can teach and research, and where communities can gather to exchange ideas and enjoy the beauty of our campuses safely.”