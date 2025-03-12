Utah parents lose trust, feel ignored after legislature kills daycare bill

WEST JORDAN, Utah — After the Utah House killed a bill during the recent legislative session that would have used empty state offices to help families with daycare, some believe the bill was basically ignored.

Parent Melanie Call hopes to reenter the workforce one day.

“On the last day of the legislative session, I literally cried,” she said.

Back in 2021, Call was forced to leave her job at a healthcare staffing agency as daycare costs added up. She said her company put policies in place that didn't allow her to care for her 3-year-old son while working remotely.

“I just feel diminished from the workforce because I became a mom," said Call. "And I don’t think that’s right. I should be allowed to have the choice and ability to work and also be a mom.”

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City) proposed a bill that would’ve converted those empty state office buildings into daycare facilities.

“Would’ve given a parent like me hope because then my employer could’ve had a daycare within the facility of my office,” Call shared.

At least half of the spots in the offices would have been reserved for children of state workers and members of the military or National Guard. The state would have worked with private childcare providers for the care.

“The brethren are not concerned with domestic equity. I don’t think they’re concerned with the struggles or hardships of women, especially in Utah," shared Jenilyn Su’a, a single mother of two in West Jordan. “The absence of a plan is a plan.”

Stephanie Jerome's husband was forced to leave the workforce years ago because of the costs of care for their child.

“I have lost a lot of trust in our government officials because it feels like they’re ignoring women," she said. "They’re ignoring families that have this need for childcare.”

The day when Call can comfortably reenter the workforce again is starting to feel unclear.

“They take that hope away, it’s like, what’s next?" she asked. "A lot of us don’t have a support system.”