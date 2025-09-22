Utah state agency threatens to remove 'unpermitted' flagpole placed on Black Rock

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah state agency is threatening to remove a flagpole recently placed illegally atop a historic landmark on the shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The flagpole and attached American flag were placed on top of Black Rock in the days following the Sept. 10 shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Since being placed on Black Rock on the south side of the lake, the flag can be seen waving as drivers travel nearby on Interstate 80, and has been a popular photo spot for photographers.

Scott Taylor / Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands Flag seen waving from flagpole atop Black Rock in Salt Lake County

However, in a social media post over the weekend, Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands claimed the flagpole and flag were there illegally.

"Last week, an unpermitted flag pole was installed atop Black Rock at the Great Salt Lake," the statement reads. "The division is actively addressing the situation, determining appropriate next steps regarding the flag pole's placement. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating and are seeking public assistance with any information related to the incident."

As of Monday, the flag remains in place on top of the landmark, and calls placed by FOX 13 News to the agency have not been returned.