Evacuation order issued for Utah State campus building

LOGAN, Utah — An emergency evacuation has been ordered on the Utah State University campus due to a suspicious package.

According to school officials, the order is for the Old Main Building, and people are being told to leave the building immediately with only essential items.

Live camera below shows scene outside Utah State building:

Cameras from campus show people standing in groups on the lawn outside the building.

The evacuation order comes hours before Turning Point USA is scheduled to hold an event on campus, its first in the state since the group's founder, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story