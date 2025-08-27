Utah State football team to honor fallen police officers with helmet stickers

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah State football team will take the field this season with the presence of a 12th and 13th man by their sides, as the Aggies will sport special stickers to honor the Tremonton police officers killed this month.

Starting with Saturday's opener at home against UTEP, the Aggies will wear blue ribbons on the backs of their helmets all season in memory of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada.

"Our helmets will showcase a ribbon this season in their remembrance," the school shared on social media.

Utah State University

The officers were shot and killed on Aug. 17 after responding to a Tremonton home where several 911 calls had been placed, only to hang up before they were answered. Along with Estrada and Sorensen, a Box Elder County Sheriff's Office deputy and his K-9 were injured in the shooting.

Utah State will host the funerals for both officers at the Spectrum arena on campus on Thursday and Friday morning.

The Aggies are beginning a new era with Bronco Mendenhall returning to coach in the Beehive State after spending 18 seasons at BYU, Virginia and New Mexico.