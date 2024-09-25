Utah State officially accepts invitation to join Pac-12 conference

LOGAN, Utah — The Pac-12 is staying alive, and Utah State University is joining the former "Power 5" athletic conference.

The Associated Press reported Monday that USU was planning to join the Pac-12. On Tuesday, the school announced that it will officially join the conference in the 2026-2027 school year.

Utah State is joining the Pac-12 alongside some of its Mountain West Conference counterparts: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State (California State University, Fresno) and San Diego State.

After nearly all of its schools decided to leave the conference last year, the Pac-12 was left with only Oregon State and Washington State. Those two will remain with the conference when the five Mountain West schools join.