Utah State University names Brad Mortensen new president

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University alum Brad L. Mortensen was unanimously selected as the school's new president by the Utah Board of Higher Education.

Mortensen has spent 21 years at Weber State University, serving the last 6 as president, and will begin his new duties early next month. He replaces Elizabeth Cantwell, who left the school earlier this year to become president of Washington State University after just 18 months in Logan.

“I am excited to connect with Aggie Nation and collectively build a bright future for USU," said Mortensen in a statement. "From the three generations of my family who lived in Cache Valley before moving to Idaho to the five Aggie alumni in my immediate family, I am deeply committed to ensuring the impact of our university continues to rise.”

According to the Board, while at Weber State, Mortensen "established the Miller Advanced Research and Solutions (MARS) Center in partnership with the Utah Legislature, the U.S. Air Force and the aerospace and defense industry, and overseen the establishment of new graduate education programs including the Doctor of Nursing Practice."

A search for new president at Weber State University will begin soon.