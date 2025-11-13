Utahns can expect SNAP benefits to be distributed within 24 hours after shutdown ends, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — The federal government shutdown ended Wednesday night, after President Trump signed the continuing resolution spending package that passed in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Part of the bill includes funding the SNAP program, which was paused during the shutdown.

"That'd be great, I’d be able to go shopping again. And it would be really nice, we'd be able to eat,” said Joshua Lind. He was at the Bountiful food pantry Wednesday evening, after missing his SNAP deposit this month.

"We were supposed to get our deposit today, unfortunately, you know, but that’s life. So, we are here,” added Lind.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services told FOX13 News that once the shutdown ends, people whose SNAP benefits have been delayed should start to see money in their account within 24 hours.

And people who get their benefits on later dates should see those when they are supposed to.

It's a relief for Ginette Bott at the Utah Food Bank. She said she is grateful for all the community help in filling in the gaps. But she also said the work doesn’t stop here.

"These shelves won’t be like this for very long,” said Bott. “And we know we're going into the holidays, and this is the most difficult time of the year for families. So, just because the government reopens, just because they say it’s okay to pay SNAP, doesn’t mean these families are back on their feet.”

Lind said SNAP has been his family’s safety net as he looks for a new job. "So grateful for it. It has helped me and my family out tremendously,” he added.

Bott said they will continue to be a resource. "Regardless, if a family can do it in a week, in three weeks, in three months, we know that we need to be ready to help,” she added.

Lind is grateful to everyone who stepped up to help during these uncertain times.

"It makes a really big difference,” he said. “Thank you, everybody who donates and helping people out, thank you.”