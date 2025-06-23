Utahns concerned after loud explosions heard across Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — With many Americans on edge over possible retaliation efforts following the U.S. military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, it's no surprise that FOX 13 News has received dozens of calls over concerning "booms" heard in the Salt Lake Valley on Monday.

However, Utahns can breathe easier knowing that the explosions heard in the distance are nothing to be concerned about; instead, they're simply detonations taking place at the Tooele Army Depot.

As it has for the last few weeks, the facility is conducting open detonation operations, with the tests happening at the South Area range on Monday.

The detonations, while planned, have rattled hundreds, if not thousands, of Utah residents, especially as they occur at the same time as an Iranian attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

"You guys need a better way of getting the word out, especially with how strong these blasts are!" one person wrote on social media.

In response to numerous calls to the depot itself, officials said it will be done with its detonations "momentarily."