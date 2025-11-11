Veterans honored one song at a time at Syracuse school

SYRACUSE, Utah — Inside the Syracuse Arts Academy on Tuesday, students from kindergarten through the sixth grade sang at the top of their lungs. Each song — paired with dances and hand motions — honored veterans at the school's annual Veterans Day performance.

“We’re excited,” said principal Mike Page. “We have many veterans that come back, and some parents to celebrate. It’s a whole program put on by our kids.”

Since the first day of school, students have worked on their art projects and rehearsed their songs to perform for their family and veterans. Art was hung on the walls, and the gym was set up for the students to perform.

Watch more of the Syracuse Arts Academy performance below:

Syracuse Arts Academy Veterans Day performance

Music teacher Kari McEvoy brought the idea to life.

“About 11 years ago, I came to SAA, and they had a program for veterans that was awesome, and they had the veterans speaking to the children,” she said. “And I just sat down, and I was like, I want the veterans to just sit down and enjoy and have the children thank the veterans.”

McEvory said the program is all about the students giving back to the veterans and a way for them to show gratitude.

“It’s something they can do to show that gratitude," she shared, "and what better way for them to do that than through singing."