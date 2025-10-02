Volunteers helping keep public lands open after government shutdown causes staffing shortages

SALT LAKE CITY — Every corner of Utah has something to offer. From vibrant landscapes, hiking trails and historic sites, there’s a little bit of everything.

During the government shutdown, public lands will mostly remain open, but with limited staffing.

The State Historic Preservation Office is hopeful that with the help of volunteers, they’ll continue to protect those areas.

One volunteer, Geanna Granger, signed up for the Utah Cultural Sites Stewardship program with her husband three years ago.

Granger and her husband love nature, which is why they want to help preserve and protect it.

“My husband actually signed us up. I thought he was being a nerd like usual, but once I sat down and listened to the program I thought, how cool is this.” Granger said.

Granger, along with nearly 500 other volunteers, go to different sites across the state to help monitor any changes like vandalism or natural damages.

“Even though the federal government is shut down, we’re still out there making sure that these places are protected,” coordinator for the stewardship program, Lexi Little said.

Little and her team were working late on the first day of the month, asking volunteers for extra help while staffing shortages emerge on our public lands.

“We’re going week by week with the shutdown,” Little said. "What areas are the most important, so we want to stack this weekend. So, being able to talk to people, hear their concerns and just having them say I will do whatever I can to come out and help, is amazing to see.”

The state is prioritizing its funding for the “Mighty Five” national parks, but there are two tiers below that, that include other national park service units.

Some of those sites include Dinosaur National Monument and Bears Ears National Monument. While funding may not be allocated to those tiers, visitation and tourism are high priorities.

There are also more than 100,000 known archeological sites in Utah. Many of them are on those public lands.

"As folks leave the federal service because of furloughing, a lot of these sites become very vulnerable,” Chris Merritt, officer with the State Historic Preservation Office said.

Chris Merritt says during the last government shutdown and the COVID-19 Pandemic, they saw an increase in vandalism at their state historic sites because of the lack of presence in those areas.

“All of these resources are part of our joint history. So as the state, everything within our boundary is a part of our heritage. Whether it’s on federal land, state land, or private land,” Merritt said. "So, we’re just stepping in at this time to help protect these resources, so the next generation will have that same experience we do."

Several volunteers like Geanna are gladly protecting all corners of the state for as long as they’re needed.

“There’s not enough government employees to be out here in this vast land that we have, so having people on the ground, you’re already out there enjoying the land,” Granger said. "Why not be there to preserve it and protect it.”

To find out more information about the Utah Cultural Site Stewardship Program, you can visit their website.