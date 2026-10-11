Pamela Atkinson, beloved advocate for Utah's homeless and vulnerable, dies at 94

SALT LAKE C ITY — Utah has lost one of its most beloved humanitarian voices.

Pamela Atkinson, the longtime advocate for people experiencing homelessness, advisor to multiple Utah governors, community volunteer, mother and grandmother who spent decades serving the state's most vulnerable residents, has died at age 94.

For generations of Utahns, she was simply "Pamela."

To those living on the streets, she was often the first call when they needed help. To nonprofit leaders and public officials, she became a trusted voice and an unwavering advocate for people who frequently had none. To countless Utah families, she represented compassion in action.

Over more than four decades, Atkinson dedicated her life to serving the homeless, refugees, low-income families and anyone facing hardship. Her impact stretched from the halls of the Utah Capitol to downtown shelters, food banks and homeless encampments.

Many who knew her called her the "Mother Teresa of Utah."

A life devoted to service

Friends and colleagues say what set Atkinson apart was not just her willingness to help, but the way she treated every person she encountered.

"She thinks of everybody as the same," said Michelle Flynn of The Road Home. "It doesn't matter who you are and what rank you are. She engages with people equally."

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shared a similar sentiment.

"It didn't matter your station in life, from the governor to the homeless on the street," Herbert said. "She loved and cared about all of them."

That commitment became her life's work.

Atkinson was known for carrying food, blankets, clothing and other supplies in her vehicle so she could help people immediately when she encountered them. According to family members and colleagues, she often gave out her personal cell phone number to people experiencing homelessness and routinely interrupted her own plans to answer calls for help.

Her daughter, Heather Hooper, said helping others was not an occasional act for her mother. It was simply the way she lived.

"One thing that she's always really emphasized is that you can never underestimate the power of caring and that by small things, great things come to pass," Hooper said.

Hardship shaped her compassion

Atkinson's compassion was born from personal experience.

Raised in England, she endured poverty and significant hardship while growing up. A scholarship eventually allowed her to attend nursing school in London, opportunities she never forgot.

Those experiences, her family says, became the foundation of her life's mission.

"All of her experiences taught her to have compassion for those in less fortunate circumstances," Hooper said. "She knows what it's like. She lived it."

Herbert said those early struggles helped Atkinson connect with people facing difficult circumstances.

"She had some hard times growing up in England, and abuse and poverty, so she could relate to people," he said.

From the Capitol to the streets

After moving to Utah, Atkinson transformed compassion into action.

She became one of the state's most respected champions for homeless services, frequently working with lawmakers, charities, shelters, faith groups and government agencies. Former State Sen. Karen Hale remembered seeing Atkinson regularly at the Utah Legislature advocating for people in need.

But friends say she was equally comfortable in homeless camps, shelters and clinics.

"Pamela was in the trenches," Hale said. "She would go to the camps where people who were unsheltered were living. She was down at the clinics helping."

Despite her influence on policy, those closest to her say Atkinson never viewed herself as a political figure.

"Pamela's work and her activities every day influenced policy deeply, but she wasn't a policy person," Flynn said. "She's a people person."

A philosophy of hope

In one of her later interviews, Atkinson reflected on what motivated her lifelong service.

"Because I've been given much, I should be able to give back," she said. "Sometimes it's very easy. I can give a homeless friend a pair of socks that's been donated to me. His face lights up."

She often spoke about the fulfillment that came from helping others succeed.

"I feel I did the right thing, and it makes it all worthwhile," she said.

Atkinson also believed helping others did not require wealth, status or influence. It required kindness, perseverance and a willingness to care.

Even during difficult moments, she encouraged people to remain optimistic.

"A positive attitude does," she said when discussing the importance of hope.

A lasting legacy

Atkinson's influence can be seen across Utah's homelessness response system and social service networks. Her advice helped shape public policy, and her partnerships connected charities, churches and government agencies throughout the state.

One of the most visible tributes to her work is the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center in South Salt Lake, named in her honor while she was still living.

Yet many who knew her believe her greatest legacy exists in the people she inspired.

"It doesn't matter where that one person sat," Hale said. "Whether it was in the governor's chair or on a curb in downtown Salt Lake City. She cared for the one."

Her daughter said Atkinson's example taught others that true service is about showing up and connecting directly with people.

"It's one thing to donate money, and that's great," Hooper said. "But actually showing up and interacting face to face with those that you are serving, that touches our hearts."

Remembering Pamela Atkinson

As Utah mourns the loss of one of its most influential advocates, many are reflecting on the challenge she leaves behind: to care more deeply, listen more carefully and see the value in every person.

Hooper believes her mother's legacy will continue through those who learned from her example.

"Her life is one of total love and satisfaction because she did lose herself in the service of others," she said.

And perhaps Atkinson's own words best summarize the message she spent a lifetime sharing:

"When you've got hope, you can get all kinds of help and make a difference in your own life."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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