Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Water line break prompts road closure, emergency water shutoff in Draper

file photo stock image running water filling up bathtub.JPG
Storyblocks
File photo: Bathtub faucet
file photo stock image running water filling up bathtub.JPG
Posted

DRAPER, Utah — A water line break prompted an emergency road closure and water shutoff in Draper Sunday morning.

In a press release, Draper City says the break occurred in the area of Traverse Ridge Road and Manila Drive. City water crews are on-site conducting repairs. Draper City Police are currently redirecting traffic around the area to give them space to work.

Meanwhile, water has been shut off in the area. Residents are advised to plan on being without water for the whole day.

A map released by Draper City showing the area impacted by the water shut-off. The area covers from as far north as Haven Crest Road to as far south as Marion Vista Drive. It extends east to Steep Mountain Drive and west to a section of Minuteman Drive running parallel to I-15.

A map released by Draper City shows the area impacted by the water shut-off covers from as far north as Haven Crest Road to as far south as Marion Vista Drive. It extends east to Steep Mountain Drive and west to a section of Minuteman Drive running parallel to I-15.

Both the closure and the shutoff are expected to remain in place until repairs are complete.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere