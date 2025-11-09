Water line break prompts road closure, emergency water shutoff in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A water line break prompted an emergency road closure and water shutoff in Draper Sunday morning.

In a press release, Draper City says the break occurred in the area of Traverse Ridge Road and Manila Drive. City water crews are on-site conducting repairs. Draper City Police are currently redirecting traffic around the area to give them space to work.

Meanwhile, water has been shut off in the area. Residents are advised to plan on being without water for the whole day.

A map released by Draper City shows the area impacted by the water shut-off covers from as far north as Haven Crest Road to as far south as Marion Vista Drive. It extends east to Steep Mountain Drive and west to a section of Minuteman Drive running parallel to I-15.

Both the closure and the shutoff are expected to remain in place until repairs are complete.