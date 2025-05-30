Watch Now
'We are devastated;' Family grieves after child killed in Salt Lake City driveway accident

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a child killed in a tragic driveway accident in Salt Lake City on Thursday is grieving the loss of a girl they said was "full of love, laughter and innocence."

One-year-old Janelle was hit by an SUV driven by a relative in a low-speed crash in front of a home in the Liberty Wells neighborhood. Despite first responders and others performing immediate life-saving measures, Jenelle died after being taken to the hospital.

"No parent is ever prepared to say goodbye to their baby, and we are devastated," the Gonsales family said Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been created by the family to help with funeral and burial expenses.

"Any time we have one of these calls involving a child, it impacts our officers," said Salt Lake City Police spokesperson Brent Weisberg. "Our officers are struggling, so to are our firefighters and paramedics and hospital staff. You did everything they could to save this child.”

Other than the information shared on Thursday night, police have yet to release further details on the accident that is being investigated by the department's Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Team and Crime Lab Unit.

"Every dollar, every prayer, and every share means more than you know," the family wrote. "Thank you for holding our family in your hearts during this unimaginable time."

