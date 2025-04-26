Weber County fire contained after growing to 700 acres

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fire that grew to 700 acres in Weber County late Friday has been contained, according to fire officials.

The Weber Fire District reported crews were dispatched to a grass fire in northwest Weber County at approximately 6:30 p.m. They said the fire was unrelated to a prescribed burn that took place nearby earlier in the day.

After the fire pushed westward to the water’s edge, crews were able to contain its spread to the north and south.

Weber Fire District

No one was injured during the fire and no structures were damaged.