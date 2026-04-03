What can Utahns do to save on global flights as prices hit new records?

SALT LAKE CITY — For those looking to book travel, the high prices might come as a shock. But, according to travel agents, there are still ways to get to your destination without breaking the bank.

Those increases are being passed on to consumers. According to the Official Aviation Guide's website, global flight prices are 24 percent higher than they were this week last year.

Despite the high prices, Designer Travel Agency co-owner Rachel Ward said she has still been able to schedule budget-friendly trips.

"Prices are up 15-20%, sometimes more. People are a little bit nervous about the increased prices, and we just tell our clients the same tips that have worked in the past are still applicable," said Ward. "We’re champions of take the trip. No matter what’s happening, you can make it work."

The key to sticking to a travel budget is flexibility, according to All Points Travel owner Corina Johnson.

"People can be flexible with their dates, even flexible with the destination that they’re willing to go to," said Johnson. "Flexible with the number of nights they’re willing to stay, they can find options that are going to fit within their budget."

Johnson also advised booking as early as you can.

"Given what people are going through right now, they could honestly be looking ahead now to their end-of-year holiday travel and their next year spring break," she said.

For better rates, Ward suggested considering travel in August and being strategic about when you buy your tickets and when you fly.

"Book your travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday and try to travel Monday through Wednesday," said Ward.

With some research and flexibility, travel experts have faith that summer trips can still stick to a budget.

"We tell people put your trip on the calendar and make it a priority," said Ward. "Because life is short."