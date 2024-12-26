White Christmas comes to some Utahns, others hopeful for more

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns woke up to a White Christmas, but others around Salt Lake Valley are still hoping for more snow.

"It was really neat waking up to a White Christmas it seems like we don't have them as much as we used to," said Belinda Taylor, West Valley Resident

Some sort of winter wish. Belinda Taylor was in Hyrum Christmas morning when she looked out the window to see snowfall.

"It was very white, it was very wintery and it was really nice to see," said Taylor.

But other Utahns are still waiting for the wintery mix to stick around Salt Lake Valley.

"We're kind of hoping for some snow but we don't think that's going to happen this year," said Tina Coverdell, Bluffdale Resident.

The Coverdell Family lives in Bluffdale, but they are from the west coast where a white Christmas is something they want every year.

"Well we grew up in California so when we lived here that was one of our favorite things just the magic of the snow and the lights and getting to enjoy kind of the extra sparkle that snow brings," said Coverdell.

FOX 13's Utah Weather Authority Facebook page saw snow photos from the Millcreek Pipeline, Tooele and Clearfield.

And over at the Snowbird Resort, one employee is looking forward to snow in the coming days.

"We're excited about what potential storms could be rolling in," said Jacob Marquardt, Communications Specialist, Snowbird Resort. "The forecast is looking promising over the next couple of days so hopefully we'll have a white Christmas for all of the skiers and riders up at snowbird," said Marquardt.

At least Santa delivered a White Christmas to parts of Utah this year.

"Nice to see that there's more snow in the forecast coming up so excited to see on what's going to happen later this week," said Taylor.