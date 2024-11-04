Why a Utah group is dedicated to preserving the chapel of a former prison

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah state prison at point of the mountain has been nearly completely demolished. All that is left standing is the prison’s chapel, a building prisoners actually rioted to achieve and developers are now working to preserve.

“To many of the inmates, this is the highlight of their week, to be able to go there and receive instruction and be spiritually fed,” said Lowry Snow, former Utah State Representative and current co-chair of the board for The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority.

Lowry Snow, the board, and Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson worked together to make sure the chapel didn’t get demolished. “It came to symbolize the redemption,” said Henderson “This place of hope, this place where humanity meets divinity.”

This symbol didn’t get built without a fight. Prisoners rioted in 1957 and made a list of demands.

“One of the things on that list was the fact that the new prison didn't have a chapel,” said Henderson “They wanted a chapel, and so the prisoners banded together.”

State historians say the prison didn’t ask for taxpayer money to build it. They used lumber from a demolished barracks. The stone and the bell on the front are from the old Sugar House prison.

They also raised money performing in variety shows called Felon Follies, selling tickets to the community, and working side-by-side to build it. “[It] was a combination of both inmates and volunteers from the community that provided the labor to do this,” Snow explained.

At the time, the cost was projected to be $130,000. Turns out, they were able to do it for about a quarter of that amount. All of the money coming from donations.

The chapel was dedicated in 1961 and it was used continuously by all denominations until 2022 when prisoners moved out. “We heard from former prisoners who had been benefited by that chapel, and heard the story and were touched by it,” said Henderson. “So, we were able to get the board to to vote unanimously to preserve this chapel.”

The Point developers plan to turn the chapel into a meeting center, historical site, or even a museum. They hope is this small building amidst a massive planned community, will remind residents about the more important things in life. “It will hopefully allow people to remember that all people, all mankind, need the blessing of hope and faith and redemption in their life,” said Snow. “I'm very excited about the fact that it's being preserved.”