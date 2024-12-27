Why Park City's ski patrol union has went on strike

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association has stopped working Friday following a long negotiation to increase their wages and working conditions. The union previously had voiced their disappointment in offers issued by Vail Resorts.

The union posted on their Facebook page stating, "This morning, at 7:30am, our membership hung up their jackets and walked out of the locker room and formed a picket line in solidarity to amplify our fight for better wages and working conditions."

In November the union had held demonstrations threatening a full strike if their demands weren't met. Last month they stated that the resort's counter-offer included less than a .5% raise and removed foundational elements from the current contract.

According to the union, the resort had met with them for 7 hours Thursday for a negotiation session where the company had refused to give a counteroffer on wages or benefits. The union also has stated that Vail Resorts has brought in employees from other resorts to work during work stoppages.

During a worker demonstration in November following a round of failed negotiations Vail Resorts sent FOX 13 News a statement from Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain Resort saying, "Park City Mountain is negotiating in good faith with the union that represents its ski patrollers to reach an agreement that continues to demonstrate the great respect we have for our patrollers and the guest service they provide at the resort," Walsh's statement reads in part. "Over the past three years, the average wage for ski patrollers across the company, including at Park City Mountain, has increased substantially – far outpacing the rate of wage inflation – resulting in very competitive wages. Our wage proposal includes additional increases consistent with how we reward all employees on an annual basis, with wages this year that would again outpace wage inflation."

FOX 13 News has reached out to the union and Vail Resorts for comment but haven't heard back yet.