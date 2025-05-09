Will de-extinction for the mammoth help slow climate change?

SALT LAKE CITY — For centuries, mammoths have fascinated civilizations due to their sheer and lore. Now, scientists are investigating the possibility of introducing mammoth-like species as part of a revolutionary approach to combat climate change.

In a recent interview with FOX 13 News, Dr. Tyler Faith, Chief Curator at the Natural History Museum of Utah, discussed groundbreaking research focused on the concept of de-extinction — bringing extinct species back to life.

Dr. Faith highlighted that the goal of de-extinction is beyond the boundaries of modern capabilities. “One aspect of this de-extinction stuff is the genetic advances required to do this are going to push the envelope, and that can translate to all kinds of downstream consequences that we can only begin to dream up right now,” he said.

What do mammoths have to do with Utah?

Utah's hockey team name finalist: What do mammoths have to do with Utah?

Mammoths could, in theory, reduce the impacts of a changing climate using their sheer size and weight. By trampling snow and opening terrain, they could slow carbon release from thawing permafrost.

Permafrost is ground that remains completely frozen and acts as a cocoon, locking in decaying plant matter that has been accumulating for thousands of years.

Warming temperatures at high latitudes are melting the permafrost, which emits dangerous greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

When asked if scientific efforts would be worth creating a mammoth hybrid, Dr. Faith has some reservations about pushing de-extinction research.

“Some people get bent out of shape, and they’re like, we should really be focusing on conserving the animals we have today,” he said. “If we open this door, saying it’s not a problem, we’ll just bring them back — that is not the right attitude.”

The task of introducing mammoth hybrids remains a theory, but it does represent a bold and innovative approach to environmental conservation.