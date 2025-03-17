With ongoing cuts, Weber State students being taught tough lesson

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University administrators are working to figure out how to reallocate about $6.7 million of the school's budget, which they can eventually earn back.

According to the university’s website, Weber State must create a plan and “move funding to areas identified for reduction based on a set of criteria focused on program performance, workforce needs, and efficiency.”

Last Thursday, Weber State President Brad Mortensen sent an email to the College of Education saying the vacant dean’s position in Moyes College won't be filled and that the college should consider realigning academic programs.

“Colleges have so many great programs and even have internships, apprenticeships, things like that, so by limiting that I think it’s really going to hurt,” shared student Nathan Orton.

Although the university has already taken steps to eliminate administrative positions, a spokesperson said Weber State remains committed to training teachers and the school will still offer degrees, even if they end up in a different college.

Spokesperson Bryan Magana said current students will be able to finish their programs, and they’re still committed and laser-focused on training the state's future teachers, adding, “K-12 teachers have a profound impact on our communities, and Weber State’s mission to prepare them for the classroom will not change.”

Some students not even in the education program shared the anxiety that the move has caused.

“It’d be scary and really sad because that’s what I need. I need that program, I need that funding to go into [teaching], so if that was cut, it would really make me rethink my life decisions,” explained Emily Rich.

University leaders are working with the college to envision what the future could look like, and how to best lend support during the transition.

“Not knowing what’s coming. It would be hard to sit and study for finals, go and try to register for classes for the next two semesters,” Orton said. “Hoping they’ll still be around. Hoping this degree will still be around when I’m done.”

Magana promised that Weber State's mission to prepare students for the classroom will not change.

“HB 265 is looking at our programs through a new legislative lens, and it involves making tough decisions," he said. "At the same time, we’re looking for opportunities to better serve our students in the future.”

The David O. McKay Education Building is currently being renovated and the events of recent weeks will not impact those changes. The building is set to reopen this year and will provide some of the most “high-tech and innovative spaces” in the state to train future educators, according to Magana.