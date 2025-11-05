Woman killed after SUV veers off I-215, strikes tree

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed after the SUV she was driving veered off Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City and crashed into a tree on Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the SUV went off the northbound lanes of the highway near 300 North, although troopers are unsure why. After striking the tree, the female driver died, and a male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Utah Highway Patrol Photo of SUV that crashed off I-215 in Salt Lake City, killing driver and injuring passenger on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Two right lanes at the accident site will remain closed until approximately 3 p.m. so UHP can continue its crash investigation.