Not extinct yet; Vernal's 'Dinah the Dinosaur' damaged in accident

VERNAL, Utah — Millions of years ago, a giant asteroid killed off the dinosaurs; on Wednesday, something with rear view mirrors and seat heaters gave it a shot.

Dinah the Dinosaur, the iconic Vernal roadside attraction, was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours.

Photos shared by Vernal City show Dinah still standing tall, but with her tail no longer connected to the rest of her 40-foot pink body. According to the city, "Dinah remained unfazed during the incident and she will be repaired quickly."

No humans were injured during the incident.

City of Vernal

Just last year, Dinah became a member of the National Register of Historic Places after welcoming visitors to Vernal for decades.