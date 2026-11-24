OGDEN, Utah — Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter made his first appearance in an Ogden court Tuesday following his arrest on an automobile homicide charge.

Potter was handcuffed and wore orange prison coveralls while appearing before Judge Craig Hall in Second Judicial Court. The sheriff, who is currently on paid administrative leave, remains in jail without bail.

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter charged with automobile homicide for fatal accident:

Box Elder Co. sheriff charged with automobile homicide

During the brief hearing, Potter did not speak beyond thanking the judge, and the court set a new date for Tuesday. A separate hearing will be scheduled to determine Potter's bail.

Potter was charged last week following a fatal October accident in Ogden in which he unsafely entered the roadway and a motorcycle struck his truck at the intersection of Valley Drive and Canyon Road. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Katie Huggins, later died of her injuries suffered during the incident.

During the investigation, Potter's blood sample showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.065, which is higher than the Utah legal limit of 0.05.

Victim's family says sheriff's arrest after deadly crash is an 'important step toward accountability':

Victim's family calls sheriff's arrest an 'important step toward accountability'

In a separate incident, Potter has also been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with an investigation into an accusation that he was driving while impaired in January.

According to charging documents, a person reported that Potter was driving a government vehicle on Interstate 15 while impaired, and allegedly had slurred speech and unstable balance. The citizen claimed a "silver can" was "visibly protruding from [Potter's] sweatshirt pocket."

During a call with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper after the January incident, Potter denied being impaired and claimed to have been at his Brigham City home. However, cell data allegedly revealed the sheriff was in the Tremonton area at the time of the call.