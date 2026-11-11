Box Elder County sheriff charged with obstruction of justice in DUI investigation

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with an investigation into an accusation that he was driving while impaired.

Potter, who is currently on voluntary administrative leave after a separate incident last month, was charged Friday.

According to charging documents, in January, a person reported that Potter was driving a government vehicle on Interstate 15 while impaired, and allegedly had slurred speech and unstable balance. The citizen claimed a "silver can" was "visibly protruding from [Potter's] sweatshirt pocket."

After the Utah Highway Patrol was unable to locate Potter on the road, he was later contacted by phone. He told a UHP colonel that he was "aware of the reason" he was called and confirmed the beer can in his pocket, claiming "he often hikes with a beer to watch the sunset."

During the call, Potter denied being impaired and claimed to have been at his Brigham City home. However, cell data allegedly revealed the sheriff was in the Tremonton area at the time of the call.

The charges claim Potter was aware of the criminal investigation into a possible DUI offense and provided false information to the UHP.

Last month, Potter voluntarily went on administrative leave following an Oct. 27 crash that killed a motorcyclist near Ogden Canyon. Potter cooperated with investigators on the scene of the October crash.

Potter ran for reelection this year, but was defeated in the Republican primary.