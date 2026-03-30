'It's very painful,' Community comes together to support Ogden family following tragedy

OGDEN, Utah — An investigation continues into how two 14-year-old boys got into a vehicle and set off the chain of events in Ogden that ended in the tragic deaths of brothers Izarel and Jaimito Vasquez.

The scene of the tragedy here at 31st Street and Grant Avenue has turned into a tribute to remember the young boys who lost their lives. As family members and loved ones grieve, the community is surrounding them with support.

Several people stopped and paid their respects at the growing streetside memorial on Monday, while others thought up their own ways to help the Vasquez family.

“Her kids are awesome; really friendly, very outgoing,” said Neftali Sanchez, who works at the school the boys attended, and befriended their mother, Brianna.

Crash kills two young brothers in Ogden:

Community rallies around heartbroken family after crash kills two young brothers in Ogden

Sanchez added that her own children also shared a classroom with the Vasquez brothers, so she was heartbroken to hear what happened late Friday.

"When one mom is hurting, another mom is hurting as well," she said. "It’s very painful.”

Sanchez decided to step up in a way she says she’s done before, by bringing the community together over food, making flauta plates for sale on Friday out of her home along Monroe Boulevard, starting at 10 a.m. She says all the money raised will go directly to the family.

“The community is amazing, especially in a hard time like this," said Sanchez. "It would mean the world to me, and I’m sure to the family as well, and we appreciate it so much.”

Several other opportunities to help the Vazquez family has been created, including a raffle on social media, a hair-cutting fundraiser being held on Saturday, courtesy of a local barbershop, and the GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $30,000 to support their loved ones.