Man shot, killed by Ogden Police while allegedly stabbing victim inside apartment

OGDEN, Utah — One person was killed early Thursday after being shot by an Ogden police officer during an incident in which the suspect was allegedly stabbing another man.

Ogden Police were called at approximately 6 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they gained access to the unit and encountered an altercation involving the male suspect actively stabbing the unidentified victim. One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking the man and killing him.

Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube shares details on officer-involved shooting:

Ogden police share details on officer-involved shooting

Police said the suspect was a fugitive and had a warrant out for him in Utah for a parole violation.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently in critical but stable condition.