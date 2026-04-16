Ogden gives go-ahead for $1 million restoration plan for Union Stock Exchange Building

OGDEN, Utah — Better days are ahead for the historic Union Stock Exchange Building in Ogden after city leaders approved a plan to kick in $1 million to help restore the landmark.

Following a Thursday vote by the Ogden City Council, the city will provide as much as $1 million to assist in renovation efforts and to prevent further deterioration of the building that has stood for nearly a century.

"It not only preserves and restores an important piece of Ogden’s history, but also creates opportunities for high paying jobs and continued economic growth in our community. There is still important work ahead, but this is a significant step in moving the project forward," said Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski.

The two-story Union Stock Exchange Building was built in 1930, and with its Art Deco decor, has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places. According to Ogden Stockyards, the building was first home to livestock-related services, as well as an office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Since its final use decades ago, the building has fallen into disrepair despite numerous attempts to return it to its lost glory.

The funds contributed by the city will be used for stabilization and pre-construction work, and will be paid once work is completed and documented, and capped at $1 million.