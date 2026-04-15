Ogden revisits paid parking, drawing mixed reactions from businesses & residents

OGDEN, Utah — Visiting downtown Ogden could look a little different soon, as the city is exploring plans to implement paid parking options in some areas. They're bracing for an influx of people with new developments and to help recoup costs.

"We've seen the need for increased turnover in those areas; there’s the why behind managed parking, is the need,” said Mara Brown, the chief administrative officer for Ogden City.

In 2024, the city announced a plan to implement paid parking in Ogden. But it was quickly paused by Mayor Ben Nadolski after businesses and residents complained about what the system would be like.

WATCH: Confusion and frustration building over new paid parking signs in downtown Ogden

Confusion and frustration building over new paid parking signs in downtown Ogden

Now, city officials presented to council members at Tuesday’s work session meeting and said after working with stakeholders and getting public input, the paid parking plan is back with modifications. Paid parking spots would be along 25th Street, on Kiesel Avenue, in the WonderBlock garage and two parking lots behind businesses on 25th Street.

There will still be free spots, but those will be limited to two hours only. The paid spots do not have a time limit.

Through the app or kiosks placed in different areas, it would cost between $1.50 and $2 to park on the street and between $1 and $1.50 to park off-street. Paid parking will be in effect from Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the regular city council meeting, Mayor Nadolski addressed the parking issues and said one concern for businesses in 2024 was their employees not having spaces to park. So under the new proposal, employees can buy a $10 per month permit to park off-street.

Keanna Walker helps manage Alchemy Tattoo Studio on 25th Street in Ogden. They opened this location almost a year ago. But now, she said she is worried about business.

“One of the biggest things is the variety down here and the accessibility, and worrying about parking and paying for parking is just adding an extra thing to stop people from coming here,” said Walker.

The city is also planning to have the first 15 minutes at the paid parking spots be free, so people who are running in to pick something up or deliver something won’t have to pay to park. The city said this is also to help with the growth because WonderBlock would add hundreds of apartment units, office spaces, retail and even a hotel.

Hannah Wagner lives in Ogden and said she is worried about this proposal.

"It sounds so silly, but paying for parking makes it feel like Ogden is not local anymore,” she said. “I pay sales tax, I pay property tax — why am I paying more to park in a community that I live in and pay for?”

She is also concerned about the lack of ADA spots and only allowing two hours of free parking in those spots.

Council members are still working on the details and have questions about how the parking would work, but pilot programs could start this summer.