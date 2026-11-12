Ogden teenager critically wounded in shooting; suspect in custody

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden teenager was shot and critically wounded on Wednesday afternoon in what police say is an isolated incident.

Just before 4 p.m., the Ogden Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot being fired in the area of 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teenage victim was conscious and able to speak with officers before being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said a suspect was located at the shooting scene and was apprehended by officers. No information on the suspect was shared by Ogden Police.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and his family during this difficult time," the department said in a statement. "We also want to express our appreciation to the responding medical personnel and hospital staff for their prompt response and the care they are providing to the victim."