Sandy residents turn out against study tied to possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell Park

SANDY, Utah — An overflowing crowd packed Tuesday night’s Sandy City Council meeting, where dozens of community members spoke against a resolution that could eventually have implications for Dimple Dell Park.

For Joyce Walker, president of the Dimple Dell Preservation Community, protecting the park has been at the top of mind for years.

Walker said she moved in just along the park 29 years ago.

“The home was just an absolute wreck, but when I walked out back with the client and looked out over the park, I was astounded, amazed, to see what was here,” Walker said.

Today, she spends her time enjoying the wildlife and views around the 640-acre nature preserve while advocating for its preservation.

“It's a gem, and we are determined to stop any progress or steps that would involve a large, massive, six-lane bridge cutting through the park,” Walker said.

Walker said roughly 80 people spoke during public comment Tuesday against a resolution that would authorize the initiation of an environmental impact statement study related to the Highland Drive extension.

During the meeting, Sandy City Council Chair Brooke Christensen stressed that approving the resolution would not be the same as approving construction of a bridge through Dimple Dell.

“It is not a decision to build a bridge over Dimple Dell,” Christensen said. “It authorizes an environmental impact study. That study would tell us what the impact of various options actually are, so that this council can make decisions based on information rather than assumptions.”

The resolution would fund Sandy’s $157,000 portion of the environmental study. Cottonwood Heights and Draper have opposed the extension.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski said she is also against moving forward with the study. Standing near Dimple Dell Park, she pointed out where the potential extension could run and expressed concerns about what it could mean for the preserve.

“I’m not saying there wouldn’t be a benefit to ease commute times for Sandy residents, and I know there’s people who would like the convenience and so would I, but what we would lose, the cost is far too high,” Zoltanski said.

She cited potential environmental impacts and concerns that another roadway could further divide the park.

While speaking with the mayor at Dimple Dell, another nearby resident stopped to voice concerns. The resident said they had only lived in the area since August but specifically chose it for retirement.

“I know traffic is an issue, but I would hope there’s another solution,” the resident said.

No action was taken by the Sandy City Council Tuesday night.

For Walker and others who turned out to the meeting, the hope is that city leaders will take their concerns into consideration before deciding whether to move forward.

“This is a one-of-a-kind, beautiful oasis in our community and in our valley,” Walker said.

For now, Dimple Dell remains unchanged, and residents fighting the proposal hope the nature preserve will continue to remain accessible to the community in the years ahead.