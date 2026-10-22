Utah man indicted on attempted hate crime charge after alleged threats against synagogue

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah man accused of threatening to “blow up” a synagogue nearly a year ago is now facing multiple federal charges, including attempting to commit a hate crime.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment charging Ogden resident Skyler AJ Rose with multiple federal crimes, including possession of an unregistered destructive device, threat to kill and injure persons and to destroy a building with an explosive, and attempting to commit a hate crime, according to U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak.

According to court documents, the investigation also revealed Rose’s phone allegedly contained evidence of child sexual abuse material.

The charges stem from an investigation that began after Rose was accused of making online threats against a Utah synagogue in December 2025.

Ogden police said investigators allegedly found rifles, ammunition, and pipe bombs at Rose’s home.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Holyoak was joined by officials from the FBI, Department of Justice and local law enforcement to discuss the case.

“A place of worship should be a refuge of peace and safety,” Holyoak said, adding that Jewish communities should be able to live without fear of religiously motivated violence.

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Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube said the investigation demonstrates the importance of agencies working together when threats are reported.

“This is a case where the system worked the way it’s supposed to work,” Sube said. “Information concerning a potential threat was identified, taken seriously, shared across jurisdictional lines, directed to the appropriate local authorities, and acted upon.”

One of Ogden’s places of worship is Congregation Brith Sholem, which has been part of the community for 105 years.

Janice Ward, president of the congregation, said it is the only synagogue north of Salt Lake City and serves a relatively small community of about 90 to 100 people.

“I just feel so connected to this synagogue and this community,” Ward said. “I think we have an exceptional community.”

Ward remembers how members felt when they learned of the alleged threats last year.

“It was fairly frightening when that happened,” she said.

Nearly a year later, Ward said the synagogue and broader Ogden community have rallied together.

She said Congregation Brith Sholem has its own security guard and protections while Ogden police provided an increased presence during Friday night services following the incident. Ward said officers interacted with congregation members and worked to show their support.

The experience also led to the creation of a group of community partners against hate in Ogden, according to Ward.

“We felt very secure,” Ward said.

Although Ward said antisemitism remains an issue across Utah, she said she feels safe within her Ogden community.

Rose is accused of the crimes outlined in the federal indictment. An indictment contains allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.