Over 99% of Utah voters confirmed to be U.S. citizens, review finds

SALT LAKE CITY — A review of Utah's voter registration rolls found that nearly all registered voters in the state are verified to be U.S. citizens.

The review conducted by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson confirmed that 99.72% of state voters were citizens, with only 27 on the rolls found to be noncitizens and removed by clerks.

Utah County (11) and Salt Lake (10) led locations where the majority of noncitizens were found.

Henderson's report also turned up 5,007 registrants that officials were unable to confirm, although many had registered before driver's licenses or Social Security numbers were required by the state.

Unconfirmed registrants will receive notices about the state's new citizenship requirements, which force voters to show proof of citizenship.

"My office also identified 25 registered voters who are probable noncitizens," added Henderson. "These individuals will have 30 days to provide proof of citizenship before being removed from voter rolls by their respective county clerks."

To verify citizenship, the review overseen by Henderson's office cross-referenced over 2 million records against the Driver License Division and/or the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program.

At a time when a handful of Utah leaders have questioned election security in the state, Henderson said her office and election officials will ensure that voting will continue to be a protected process.

"We are encouraging county clerks to be vigilant, especially while processing paper registration forms, to ensure that all applications are properly complete," she said. "I remain committed to a transparent and secure election process for all Utahns."