SALT LAKE CITY — Danielle Knight grabbed some signs and walked around Sugar House.

"We are going to be canvassing some local businesses about the Community Clean Energy Program," Knight told FOX 13 News.

Watch: 16 Utah communities will get power from renewable sources for $4 a month extra on their bills

16 Utah communities will get power from renewable sources for $4 a month extra on their bills

Knight, a volunteer with the Sierra Club of Utah, walked into Tea Zaanti to meet with the owner and make a pitch to pay a little extra on a power bill.

"Your business is going to be automatically opted in," Knight explained at the counter. "How that’s going to impact your business? You’re going to see a 5% increase on your bill."

Notices have started going out to residents and businesses in 16 communities across Utah, letting them know about an extra $4 per month on a residential power bill to pay for the Community Clean Energy Program. It took years to craft through legislation and community organizing, but city councils and county commissions had to vote to opt into the program (after initially expressing interest, three cities' elected bodies voted not to participate further). The Community Clean Energy Program ensures that an entire area's electricity will come from renewable sources of energy like solar and wind.

"Folks may have seen an envelope in the mail that said Rocky Mountain Power and mentioned a clean energy fee," said Glade Sowards, who works on the program for Salt Lake City and the Utah Renewable Communities Agency.

The 16 communities participating — which includes some larger cities like Salt Lake City, Ogden, Millcreek, Holladay, Midvale, Park City and Moab — represent about 25% of Rocky Mountain Power's total customer base in Utah. Luis Miranda with the Sierra Club of Utah said it is community driven; residents organized and pushed their city councils and county commissions to get on board.

"For the first time? We have a choice of where we can get our electricity from," Miranda said.

As the program rolls out, the electricity dedicated to the 16 communities will phase out fossil fuel sources and increase renewable ones like solar and wind (nuclear and geothermal are not part of the program yet). The program is expected to be fully built out by 2030. Rocky Mountain Power declined to comment, saying it only facilitates the program that is run by the Utah Renewable Communities and member cities.

"It helps us with our air quality challenges in Utah, we have those. It helps us with economic development, a lot of that potentially in rural Utah where they could use the shot in the arm for that kind of benefit and then just helping us, we’re a fast growing state we need all the energy we can get and the next batch of energy that comes is clean energy," Sowards told FOX 13 News.

Residents and businesses in the participating communities are automatically opted in. Currently, people can choose to opt out without paying any termination fee. But a coalition of environmental groups are now working to persuade people to stay in the program.

"We know energy prices keep going up, but something like this goes directly to bringing new, renewable energy options onto the grid for those communities," said Carmen ValDez with the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah. "We’re not seeing those programs coming through Rocky Mountain Power or any of our energy resources on their own, at this level."

Miranda said getting people to stay with the program and pay the extra $4 a month involves educating them about its benefits.

"Once you explain it people are like, 'Wait a second, $4? It’s community led? And you get renewable energy? It actually doesn’t sound that bad,'" Miranda told FOX 13 News. "Don’t get me wrong, affordability is a very serious issue. Right now, costs and inflation are high. But still we know the future is going to require us to transition to clean energy."

At Tea Zaanti, it wasn't that hard of a sell.

"I guess from our standpoint, I mean, we’re not going to notice anythingm right? Not going to be a glitch or anything, right?" the owner asked Knight.

"Right," she replied.

The business owner decided to stick with the clean energy program and even allowed a sign to be displayed out front to encourage others to stay with it.

To find out more about the Community Clean Energy Program, click here.