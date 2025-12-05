Police interaction with Ogden family shows what led up to AMBER Alert

OGDEN, Utah — New video shows the interaction between police and an Ogden family that led to an AMBER Alert being issued for a 13-year-old girl the day before Thanksgiving.

Christopher Thomas Wiggins, 33, was arrested near Fort Collins, Colorado, where he and the girl were found hours after the alert was issued on Nov. 26.

In the newly released body camera video, an Ogden Police Department officer is seen speaking with the girl's family, who appear to be relatively calm despite the child's disappearance.

The officer mainly speaks with the girl's mother, who at first explains how Wiggins was a friend who had been staying with the family in an outside camper for a few months.

According to the mother, Wiggins had recently made some comments that alarmed the family, so he was warned not to be around the children by himself. The girl had allegedly told her parents that she had been sexually intimate with Wiggins.

"We told him you're not allowed to be around the kids alone," the girl's mother told the officer.

The mother and others shared the moment that morning when they realized that the girl and Wiggins were no longer at the home. The family explained how they searched several nearby locations where they may have gone, but were unable to locate the two.

"They do everything, she's always wanting to go with him," the girl's father is heard off-camera.

The mother then told the officer about an incident that happened a few days before the disappearance, when Wiggins allegedly tracked the girl through her phone as she and her mother were talking while inside a car. When the mother heard a loud thud, she went outside and saw Wiggins, asking him what he had done.

"I threw a rock at your car," Wiggins replied, according to the mother. "I just wanted to check on you guys, make sure you were OK."

After the car incident, the girl's mother said her daughter was "pretty scared," and she wasn't sure if the girl went willingly with Wiggins, "or if she was scared to say no."

When asked about whether the girl used social media, the mother said her daughter had been active on Messenger about 12 minutes before police arrived.

During a search of the trailer that Wiggins had been living in, police found condoms, bullets and other evidence, including a note he had written to the girl that read, "You are my everything," "I can't possibly live without you," "I will sacrifice everything to be with you forever," and "If it costs me my life, you are worth it to me."

The AMBER Alert was issued at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 26, with the girl found safe in Colorado. Wiggins was charged with child kidnapping and will be extradited from Colorado to Utah.