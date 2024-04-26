Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Bangerter Highway to be closed all weekend

Bangerter (1).png
FOX 13 News
Bangerter (1).png
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:10:55-04

RIVERTON, Utah — Traffic won't be zipping through the southwest portion of Salt Lake County over the weekend thanks to a major highway closure that goes into effect Friday night.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Bangerter Highway will be closed in both directions between Redwood Road and 12600 South.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure is needed to allow for the relocation of the new interchange at 13400 South.

Until the highway reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, traffic will be diverted onto surface streets, including Redwood Road and 12600 South.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere