Portion of Bangerter Highway to be closed all weekend

RIVERTON, Utah — Traffic won't be zipping through the southwest portion of Salt Lake County over the weekend thanks to a major highway closure that goes into effect Friday night.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Bangerter Highway will be closed in both directions between Redwood Road and 12600 South.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure is needed to allow for the relocation of the new interchange at 13400 South.

Until the highway reopens at 5 a.m. Monday, traffic will be diverted onto surface streets, including Redwood Road and 12600 South.